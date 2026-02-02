Reviewing Haleon (NYSE:HLN) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Haleon”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $225.65 million 1.78 -$429.86 million ($1.96) -0.56 Haleon $14.35 billion 3.24 $1.84 billion $0.39 26.82

Profitability

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haleon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Canopy Growth and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -113.21% -61.97% -35.22% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and Haleon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 2 3 0 0 1.60 Haleon 1 3 4 1 2.56

Haleon has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Haleon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haleon is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Summary

Haleon beats Canopy Growth on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments. The company offers dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules, infused beverages, edibles comprising gummies, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices. It sells its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, HiWay, Maitri, Twd., Vert, Spectrum Therapeutics, Canopy Medical, Storz & Bickel, Martha Stewart, and Wana brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

