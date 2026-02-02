Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $696.6670 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE BHE opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Stephen J. Beaver sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 85,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,760. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $382,532.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,086.66. This represents a 14.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 18,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 536,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early?stage design and prototyping to high?volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

