Yum! Brands (YUM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $2.4512 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $155.58 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $128.73 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $42,274.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $3,627,901.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,695 shares of company stock worth $4,582,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 124.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.1% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

