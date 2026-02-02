Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $322.1260 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 91.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

