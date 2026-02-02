Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price at $24.60

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 628.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 23.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets — DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” with a $28 price target and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $28 with an “outperform” rating; Hovde raised its target to $26. These upgrades put upside on the table and support buying interest. Analyst Upgrades

Multiple firms raised ratings/targets — DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” with a $28 price target and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $28 with an “outperform” rating; Hovde raised its target to $26. These upgrades put upside on the table and support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Reported quarter showed solid top-line and EPS beats in some releases — several outlets reported revenue beating estimates and an EPS print above consensus (coverage noting $0.75 per share vs. $0.61 expected), which supports valuation given a sub-10x P/E. Q4 Results and Transcript

Reported quarter showed solid top-line and EPS beats in some releases — several outlets reported revenue beating estimates and an EPS print above consensus (coverage noting $0.75 per share vs. $0.61 expected), which supports valuation given a sub-10x P/E. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth drivers: management signaled mid-single-digit loan growth and an expanding net interest margin for 2026, and the company closed the acquisition of Farmers Savings Bank (added ~ $268M assets, $236M deposits), which should support future revenue and deposit mix. Growth & Acquisition

Strategic growth drivers: management signaled mid-single-digit loan growth and an expanding net interest margin for 2026, and the company closed the acquisition of Farmers Savings Bank (added ~ $268M assets, $236M deposits), which should support future revenue and deposit mix. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains mixed/centered around “hold” — aggregated brokerage coverage shows an average “Hold,” reflecting differing views despite recent upgrades. Brokerage Consensus

Brokerage consensus remains mixed/centered around “hold” — aggregated brokerage coverage shows an average “Hold,” reflecting differing views despite recent upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call material and press releases provide detail but not a clear, unified headline — some outlets summarize results as a beat while the company press release framed EPS differently, creating interpretive ambiguity for investors. Earnings Highlights

Earnings call material and press releases provide detail but not a clear, unified headline — some outlets summarize results as a beat while the company press release framed EPS differently, creating interpretive ambiguity for investors. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting/nuanced earnings takeaways: an earnings-call transcript itemized a slight shortfall (reported $0.608 vs a $0.61 expectation in one read), and mixed messaging across outlets can prompt profit-taking or caution, contributing to downward pressure. Earnings Call Transcript

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

