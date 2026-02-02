Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Antelope Enterprise Holdings L alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AEHL stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise Holdings L has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings L (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings L at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings L

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Holdings L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise Holdings L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.