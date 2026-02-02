Wall Street Zen Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CNB Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.60.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $86.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,343 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 104.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, providing a full suite of community banking services. With a focus on relationship-driven banking, CNB Financial seeks to serve individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients across central Pennsylvania.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

