Gartner (IT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $1.7489 billion for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 92.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gartner Trading Down 1.6%

IT stock opened at $209.35 on Monday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $207.01 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.47.

Key Headlines Impacting Gartner

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,074 shares in the company, valued at $943,375.44. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $699,270.22. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Featured Stories

