Amgen (AMGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $9.4558 billion for the quarter. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3%

Amgen stock opened at $341.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Amgen has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $353.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.60 and its 200 day moving average is $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DZ Bank increased their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $329.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26.1% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amgen by 435.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

