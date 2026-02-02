Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $46.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.7143.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 12th.

In other news, insider John Kleckner acquired 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,829.76. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,996.64. This represents a 25.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $27,172.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enovis by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 125.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 30,340.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 235.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Enovis has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 61.22%.The firm had revenue of $548.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

