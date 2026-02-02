Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $340.4450 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,733,596 shares in the company, valued at $50,499,651.48. The trade was a 7.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 765,322 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 611,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 207,321 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 204,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

