Alfa Laval (ALFVY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Alfa Laval Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ALFVY opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Alfa Laval has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $59.22.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

