Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 136,978,391 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 80,043,727 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 489.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 489.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of XIACF opened at $4.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xiaomi Corporation, founded in April 2010 by entrepreneur Lei Jun and a group of partners, is a Chinese multinational electronics company headquartered in Beijing. The company began with the launch of its proprietary MIUI operating system and quickly expanded into hardware design and manufacturing. Over the past decade, Xiaomi has established itself as one of the world’s leading smartphone vendors, focusing on delivering high-performance devices at competitive price points.

In addition to its core smartphone business, Xiaomi operates two main hardware sub-brands: Mi and Redmi.

