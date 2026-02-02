W.W. Grainger (GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $4.3927 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $40 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,079.42 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,103.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,016.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $991.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 25.35%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total value of $11,829,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 103,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,035,434.45. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,953.82. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

