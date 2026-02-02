Wall Street Zen Downgrades Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Sell

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VLN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP now owns 3,489,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 700,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 291,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 84.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 238,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company’s flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.