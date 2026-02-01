SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,529 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 41,194 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. 24,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

