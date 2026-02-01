iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Short Interest Down 31.6% in January

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 131,996 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 193,105 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 125,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEARCA:THD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,696. The firm has a market cap of $255.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,174,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,751,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,136,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 293.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

