SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 356,575 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 455,889 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 407,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 943.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.19. 128,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,633. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.