ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 75,387 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 98,564 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of UYG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,206. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1-year low of $63.09 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $765.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Financials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth $478,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth $224,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

