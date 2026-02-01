Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 246 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 47.26% of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%

FGSM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 1,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,327. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (FGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to small-cap global companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FGSM was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.