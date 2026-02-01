UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,757 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 47,645 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UltraShort Ether ETF Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHD traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 983,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,093. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. UltraShort Ether ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $743.13.

Institutional Trading of UltraShort Ether ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHD. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UltraShort Ether ETF in the second quarter worth $156,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in UltraShort Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in UltraShort Ether ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 135,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in UltraShort Ether ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in UltraShort Ether ETF by 184.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares during the last quarter.

UltraShort Ether ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF (ETHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Ethereum index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Ether. It uses futures contracts to provide inverse exposure without directly investing in Ether ETHD was launched on Jun 7, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

