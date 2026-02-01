David Daniel Cates Sells 360,000 Shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) Director David Daniel Cates sold 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.82, for a total value of C$2,095,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,760,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,243,200. The trade was a 16.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Denison Mines Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of DML stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,692. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,029.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Denison Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.01.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. The company is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Closed Mines group, which manages its Elliot Lake reclamation projects and provides third-party post-closure mine care and maintenance services.

