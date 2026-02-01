Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Drops By 21.8%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,723,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 6,040,237 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,731,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,731,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.45. 13,313,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,772. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $147.48.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VT. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,130,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,918,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,444,000 after buying an additional 3,230,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,237,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,825,000 after acquiring an additional 263,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,848,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,583,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,011,000 after acquiring an additional 79,428 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

