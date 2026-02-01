SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Short Interest Update

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,194 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 45,321 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 2.6%

XNTK stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.10. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

