Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 155,054 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 196,924 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 272,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 272,915 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VPU traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $187.99. 289,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,603. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

