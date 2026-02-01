Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $21.23 million and $382.20 thousand worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001290 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is blog.electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

