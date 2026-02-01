Kujira (KUJI) Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $84.24 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 0.03513709 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

