Critical Survey: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) versus Orion (NYSE:OEC)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) and Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 5E Advanced Materials and Orion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 1 1 2 0 2.25 Orion 3 2 0 0 1.40

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Orion has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Orion.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$31.56 million ($7.03) -0.30 Orion $1.88 billion 0.18 $44.20 million ($0.58) -10.66

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Orion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orion has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. Orion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5E Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Orion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Orion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Orion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -103.10% -64.96% Orion -1.74% 14.90% 3.45%

Summary

Orion beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

About Orion

Orion S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name; and acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other applications. It operates in the United States, Brazil, rest of the Americas, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, Rest of EMEA, China, the Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and changed its name to Orion S.A. in June 2023. Orion S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

