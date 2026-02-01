Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.01962961 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $2,233,325.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

