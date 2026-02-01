NFT Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683.56 thousand and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004206 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

