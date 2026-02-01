Mode (MODE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Mode (MODE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Mode token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mode has a market capitalization of $784.70 thousand and $113.74 thousand worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mode has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,995.80 or 0.99738355 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Token Profile

Mode’s launch date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. Mode’s official website is www.mode.network.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00031982 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $134,823.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

