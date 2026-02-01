Cetus Protocol Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,101,449 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 897,101,449 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.0189314 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $7,353,070.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

