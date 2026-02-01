Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Expands By 62.0%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 50,561 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the December 31st total of 31,214 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.5 days.

CTP Stock Performance

CTPVF stock remained flat at C$22.71 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.15. CTP has a one year low of C$18.95 and a one year high of C$22.85.

About CTP

CTP N.V., trading under OTCMKTS:CTPVF, is a leading developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Central and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Luxembourg and founded in 2010, the company focuses on providing modern build-to-suit and speculative warehouses and distribution centers for a diverse range of tenants in sectors such as e-commerce, retail, automotive, and manufacturing.

CTP’s portfolio extends across seven key countries—Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia, and Bulgaria—where it manages site selection, construction, leasing, and facility operations.

