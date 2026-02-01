International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.40. International Distributions Services shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services PLC (OTCMKTS: ROYMF) is a United Kingdom–based holding company that operates a global mail and parcel business through its two principal divisions: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The company’s UK-focused Royal Mail arm provides letter and parcel delivery services across Britain, operating an extensive domestic network that supports both retail and business customers. Its offerings range from standard letter post to expedited parcel services and international mail solutions.

GLS, acquired by the group in 2005, represents International Distributions Services’ international parcels and logistics platform.

