Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in January

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 133,058 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 203,318 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRNNF

Grand City Properties Price Performance

About Grand City Properties

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

(Get Free Report)

Grand City Properties SA is a Luxembourg?based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in residential property ownership and management across key European markets. The company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating mid?market rental apartment portfolios, with a primary emphasis on major German cities and selected urban centres in the United Kingdom. Its diversified residential holdings comprise freehold assets that generate stable rental income streams and offer potential for long-term value appreciation.

Since its inception in the mid-2000s, Grand City Properties has pursued a value-add strategy, targeting underperforming or outdated properties in high-growth regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.