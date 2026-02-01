Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,716 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 7,464 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY remained flat at $4.88 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortum Oyj is a Finnish energy company primarily engaged in the production, distribution and sale of electricity and heat. The company’s generation portfolio spans a mix of nuclear, hydroelectric, combined?cycle gas and bioenergy power plants. In addition to large?scale power generation, Fortum operates district heating networks and waste?to?energy facilities, providing heat and power solutions to municipalities, industrial customers and residential users across its core markets.

In its customer solutions segment, Fortum offers electricity retail services, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and energy efficiency solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.