H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.1260. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $3.1201, with a volume of 900 shares.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $280.83 million, a P/E ratio of -312.01 and a beta of 0.47.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation is a Canada-based provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions, specializing in the design, engineering and delivery of custom treatment systems. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Quebec City, the company offers end-to-end project management services, from feasibility studies and process design to construction supervision and commissioning. H2O Innovation’s integrated approach combines modularized treatment units with digital monitoring to help clients meet regulatory requirements and optimize operational performance.

The company’s product portfolio includes proprietary membrane filtration technologies—such as ultra-filtration, nano-filtration and reverse osmosis—as well as ion exchange resin and specialty chemical programs.

