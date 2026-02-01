Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.31 and traded as high as GBX 913. Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 908.63, with a volume of 1,083,047 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAMA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 911.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 985.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £837.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £25,042.50. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

