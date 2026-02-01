Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as high as C$1.16. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 124,761 shares.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$119.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010. Rock Tech Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

