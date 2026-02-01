Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen AG (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Drops By 36.2%

Deutsche Wohnen AG (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,259 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 28,599 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $25.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is one of Germany’s leading residential real estate companies, specializing in the acquisition, development and management of rental properties. The company focuses on long-term residential leases, offering a diversified portfolio that includes both modern apartments and selected commercial premises.

Its core services encompass property management, tenant relations and asset enhancement, with an emphasis on energy-efficient upgrades and sustainability initiatives. Through in-house development teams, Deutsche Wohnen oversees new-build projects as well as comprehensive renovation and modernisation programs aimed at improving living standards and reducing environmental impact.

Operations are concentrated in Germany’s major metropolitan markets, notably Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Dresden and Leipzig.

