First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,660 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 93,883 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,113,257 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify and select those stocks from the universe of stocks, of which Value Line, Inc gives a Safety Ranking of #1 or #2 in the Value Line Safety Ranking System and have the potential to pay above-average dividends and capital appreciation.

