Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Short Interest Update

Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 747 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 1,399 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Next Frontier Internet ETF Price Performance
Shares of Next Frontier Internet ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Next Frontier Internet ETF has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.11.
Next Frontier Internet ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0846 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Next Frontier Internet ETF
About Next Frontier Internet ETF
The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Next Frontier Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Frontier Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.