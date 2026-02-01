Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Short Interest Update

Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 747 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 1,399 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Next Frontier Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of Next Frontier Internet ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Next Frontier Internet ETF has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Next Frontier Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0846 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Next Frontier Internet ETF

About Next Frontier Internet ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Next Frontier Internet ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Next Frontier Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA:FMQQ Free Report ) by 132.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.18% of Next Frontier Internet ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

