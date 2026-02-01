NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.74 and traded as high as $49.49. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $49.2890, with a volume of 6,666 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NACCO Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $367.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

NACCO Industries declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $94,736.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,509.68. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO’s coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

