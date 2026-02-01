NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.69 and traded as low as GBX 35. NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 35, with a volume of 20,937 shares trading hands.
NAHL Group Stock Down 4.4%
The firm has a market capitalization of £16.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.70.
About NAHL Group
– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.
– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.
– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.
