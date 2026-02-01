NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2026

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAHGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.69 and traded as low as GBX 35. NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 35, with a volume of 20,937 shares trading hands.

NAHL Group Stock Down 4.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.70.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

