Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.11. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Mobivity Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp operates as a provider of digital engagement and marketing solutions designed to enhance customer loyalty and drive in-store purchases for retailers, restaurants and service providers. At the heart of its offering is a cloud-based platform that delivers targeted promotions, digital coupons, text campaigns and loyalty rewards directly to consumers’ smartphones. By integrating with point-of-sale systems and loyalty programs, Mobivity enables businesses to personalize outreach in real time, improve customer experiences and capture valuable first-party data.

The company’s primary products include its mobile engagement suite and in-venue digital signage solutions.

