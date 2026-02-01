Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $2.79. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 2,364 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FreeGulliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 57.6% in the second quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 101,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc (NASDAQ: WVVI) is an Oregon-based winery specializing in the cultivation, production and marketing of premium cool-climate wines. The company’s core business activities encompass estate vineyard management, winemaking, and direct-to-consumer sales through tasting rooms and wine clubs. Its portfolio features key varietals such as Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Riesling, reflecting the unique terroir of the Willamette Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA).

Founded in 1983 by Jim Bernau, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a small family operation into one of the leading publicly traded wineries in the United States.

