Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as high as $24.88. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 2,429 shares trading hands.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust Company, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Coldwater, Michigan. SOMC provides a broad range of banking services to individuals, families and local businesses, with an emphasis on personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, agricultural loans and consumer banking solutions. Its lending portfolio serves small- and mid-sized businesses, residential and commercial real estate projects, and agricultural enterprises.

