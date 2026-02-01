Powerledger (POWR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.99 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $34.66 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,520.16 or 1.00144377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

