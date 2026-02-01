LayerZero Tops One Day Volume of $127.07 Million (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, LayerZero has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular exchanges. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $516.81 million and $127.07 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero launched on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,953,293 tokens. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 296,953,294.66595331 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 1.74932368 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $106,189,489.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LayerZero using one of the exchanges listed above.

