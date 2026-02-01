Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Radicle has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $57.23 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77,520.16 or 1.00144377 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 59,075,979 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
